L.A.'s newest tourist attraction? Abandoned high-rises covered in graffiti

LOS ANGELES — Few people walking around downtown could look away from the spray-painted towers that have become an unlikely attraction in a city known for spectacle.

Crowds surrounded the popular Kobe Bryant statue outside Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday, and dozens of concertgoers lined up early for a rock show inside.

But the real draw for many near the intersection of 11th and Figueroa streets was the colorful graffiti decorating 30 floors of an abandoned real estate project.

“I saw it on TV, and I had to come check it out,” said Ronald Velasquez of Long Beach.

Velasquez crossed multiple freeways with his father just to snap a few photos of the buildings. He said even his mother, who disapproves of graffiti, agreed it was worth braving weekday traffic just to see what all the fuss was about.

“It’s cool and bad at the same time,” Velasquez said. “It doesn’t make the police look good — they haven’t been able to stop it.”

The unfinished towers have become a destination for graffiti artists and BASE jumping thrill-seekers eager to become part of the cultural zeitgeist that has unfolded on the street corner since late last month.