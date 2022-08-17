Man, 77, visiting Milwaukee with his wife falls to his death after drawbridge opens

A 77-year-old man visiting Milwaukee with his wife was killed Monday when the drawbridge he was walking across began to open, causing him to plunge to his death.

Richard Charles Dujardin, of Providence, Rhode Island, was about halfway across a bridge near Kilbourn Avenue and Riverwalk Walk when it began to rise, according to a Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's report.

His wife, Rosemarie Dujardin, had already made it across to the other side.

"He tried to catch up to her but was not fast enough. He grabbed onto the side rail, but ultimately lost his grip and fell onto the pavement below," the report states.

Dujardin fell an estimated 71 feet and suffered severe head trauma, the medical examiner said. Police performed CPR but Dujardin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rosemarie told authorities that they had arrived in Milwaukee on Friday and were staying at a hotel downtown, according to the medical examiner’s report. They were scheduled to fly home the same day as the accident.

A drawbridge along East Kilbourn Avenue on the Milwaukee River in Milwaukee on Aug. 8. Mike De Sisti / USA Today Network

The medical examiner said Dujardin was looking at an iPad as he was crossing the drawbridge. His wife said he was typically a slow walker and used a hearing aid.

"The lights, bells, and arms came down at each end of the bridge, however Richard was hard of hearing and it is thought that he didn’t notice them. When it started to rise he panicked and grabbed onto the side rail," according to the report.

The bridge rose to a 90-degree angle. Dujardin held on for one or two minutes before he lost his grip and fell.

About seven drawbridges, including the one Dujardin was on, are operated remotely from a location on Water Street. The operator has two live camera views and has to check the cameras before opening the bridge, the report states.

The video shows that Dujardin was still on the bridge when it began to open, the medical examiner wrote, noting that Dujardin was "wearing dark colored clothing, and the railing of the bridge is dark green."

Milwaukee police said Wednesday that there is no suspicion of a criminal act at this time, but the death remains under investigation. The bridge operator has been placed on leave, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

The tragic incident comes six months after a 79-year-old woman fell to her death in Florida after the Royal Park Bridge opened as she was walking her bike across it. She was about 10 feet away from the end of the bridge when she fell, NBC affiliate WPTV of West Palm Beach, Florida, reported.

About a month after her death, bridge operator Artissua Lafaye Paulk, 43, was arrested on a charge of manslaughter by culpable negligence. Police said video evidence contradicted Paulk's statements that she walked outside to check the bridge for vehicles and pedestrians before opening it, according to WPTV. Paulk has since been released after posting bail.