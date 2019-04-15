Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 15, 2019, 5:53 PM GMT By Janelle Griffith

An Indiana man is suing his parents for destroying his porn collection, which he claimed was worth nearly $29,000.

In a lawsuit filed last week in federal court in Michigan, the man said he recently moved to Indiana after living with his parents in Grand Haven, Michigan, for 10 months after a divorce.

He said he did household chores in lieu of paying rent, according to court documents.

In December 2017, the lawsuit says, his parents delivered boxes of his belongings to his residence in Indiana, but they were missing many of his possessions.

The man asked his parents about the "missing property," and they said "the items were destroyed," the lawsuit states.

In a January 2018 email that was part of the lawsuit, the father admitted to destroying some of his son's belongings.

"I do not possess your pornography. It is gone," the email said. "It has been either destroyed or disposed of. I may well have missed a few items that are now in your possession but, at this point, if you don't have it, it is gone. Ditto for your sex toys and smutty magazines."

His father also said in the email that it "took quite a while" to destroy 12 moving boxes full of pornography and two boxes of "sex toys."

"I did you a big favor by getting rid of all this stuff for you," the email stated.

Unable to come to a resolution with his parents, the man said he filed a police report with the Ottawa County Sheriff's Department in Michigan in which he alleged the value of his collection to be $10,000 to $30,000, factoring in his "emotional attachment" to the items. He told officers he wanted to file charges against his parents for the destruction of his property, according to the police report.

The man's mother told police that she and his father had asked their son not to bring any of his pornography into their house before he moved in because they knew he "had issues with it." The parents kicked him out after a domestic incident, the police report states.

After the prosecutor's office declined to press charges, the man wrote his father an email.

"If you had a problem with my belongings, you should have stated that at the time and I would have gone elsewhere. Instead you choose to keep quiet and behave vindictively," he wrote, according to the lawsuit.

His father allegedly responded that one reason "I destroyed your porn was for your own mental and emotional heath. I would have done the same if I had found a kilo of crack cocaine. Someday, I hope you will understand."

The man later reached out to investigators again, allegedly sending one officer 44 emails listing movies he said his parents had destroyed, many of which he claimed were valuable, hard-to-get films.

The prosecutor again declined to file charges.

The man is seeking $86,822.16 in damages and attorney fees.

His attorney, Miles Greengard, declined to comment.

The man's parents could not immediately be reached for comment.