Man suspected in death of woman found dead in vehicle at Boston airport allegedly fled to Kenya

A Massachusetts man wanted for murder after the body of a missing woman was found in a vehicle at Boston Logan International Airport allegedly fled the country, authorities said.

An arrest warrant was issued for Kevin Kangethe, of Lowell, in the death of Margaret Mbitu, 31, whose remains were found Wednesday night in a vehicle in the airport's Central Parking garage, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release. Her family had reported her missing two days prior.

A cause of death was not immediately made public, but the district attorney's office said that "evidence indicates that she was the victim of a homicide."

A large amount of blood was found in the vehicle, according to NBC Boston. Mbitu had large slash wounds on her face and neck area and a puncture wound on her side, the news station reported.

Kangethe, 40, allegedly boarded a flight to Kenya. He bought the airline tickets early Tuesday morning and was seen on surveillance video leaving the parking garage moments after the vehicle parked, NBC Boston reported, citing an arrest warrant. The surveillance video also captured him entering the airport and checking into his flight, according to the station.

Authorities said they are working with Kenyan authorities to locate him.

Kangethe and the victim knew each other, the district attorney's office said, noting that it "was not a random act." NBC Boston reported that he was Mbitu's boyfriend.

Mbitu worked at a nonprofit called BAMSI, according to the station. The organization said it was "heartbroken" by her death.

"She was warm, caring, and loved by everyone she worked with, both staff and the people she cared for in our group homes," BAMSI wrote in a statement Thursday on Facebook. "As an agency, we are in mourning over the loss of such an amazing young woman."