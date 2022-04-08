Man suspected of shooting at Louisville mayoral candidate facing federal charges

A federal grand jury indicted a Kentucky man, suspected of opening fire on a Louisville mayoral candidate, on charges that could lead to life behind bars, authorities said Thursday.

Quintez Brown, 21, now faces allegations that he interfered with a federally protected right and discharged a firearm in an effort to kill a candidate for office, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office.If convicted, Brown — a local activist and city council candidate —would face a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life, federal officials said.

Gunfire erupted inside the campaign offices of Craig Greenberg on Feb. 14 and federal authorities said Brown sought "to intimidate C.G. from campaigning as a candidate for mayor in the Louisville primary election."

Brown has already been indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury for alleged attempted murder and four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

Four members of Greenberg's campaign team were near him when the gunman opened fire. Greenberg said the shooter took aim directly at him, but only his sweater was grazed and no one was hit before the attacker fled.

Brown has pleaded not guilty to those state charges.

His defense lawyer and a representative of Greenberg campaign's could not be immediately reached for comment on Friday.

The campaign this week released an ad that addressed the shooting and included a picture of Greenberg from that day, showing what appeared to be a bullet hole in his green sweater.

"I thought to myself, did I kiss him goodbye," Greenberg's wife Rachel said in the 60-second spot. "We are lucky that we made it, in that everybody in that room is safe and can move forward together. Many people that are stuck by violence don't have that luxury."