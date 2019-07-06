Breaking News Emails
A Michigan man and woman are dead following a long standoff with police sparked by a dispute between neighbors over noise from Fourth of July fireworks, according to authorities.
The man had barricaded himself in his home after shooting into a crowd, injuring a 12-year-old girl and a woman in her 60s, according to The Associated Press.
Both the girl and the woman sustained injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening, according to police. The deceased man and woman, who have not been identified, were found dead inside the home, according to NBC News affiliate Click On Detroit.
Officers said the gunman was 58 years old and the woman was 60 years old. The gunman died by suicide, according to Click On Detroit.
The man opened fire after arguing with neighbors over noise from the fireworks on Thursday, Click On Detroit reported. He then entered his home and returned to the crowd with a rifle.
Police spent nearly a day and a half waiting for the man to surrender after he barricaded himself inside. SWAT teams and a bomb unit were dispatched to the scene, according to Click On Detroit.
"Throughout the night we've made contact with him. We tried to get him to come out of the house and surrender," Deputy Chief Gary Crandall of the St. Clair Shores Police Department said. "On multiple occasions throughout the night he shot at officers again and at officers' vehicles."
A robotic battering ram was deployed in an attempt to enter the home during the standoff, according to police.
The man also shot at the robots approaching and entering the home, according to police.
"Although the barricaded gunman situation has been brought to an end, this incident will be under investigation for some time," police said.