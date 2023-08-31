Manhunt underway for 'extremely dangerous' escaped murderer in Pennsylvania

Local, state and federal authorities are searching for a recently convicted murderer who escaped a Pennsylvania prison Thursday morning.

Danelo Cavalcante, 34, escaped from the Chester County Prison in Pocopson Township at 8:50 a.m., according to Deb Ryan, the county's district attorney. Cavalcante was found guilty of murdering his former girlfriend on Aug. 16, just two weeks before his escape.

Danelo Cavalcante in the clothes he wore during his escape. Chester County District Attorney

Cavalcante was sentenced to life in prison without the chance for parole, according to NBC Philadelphia.

Cavalcante is also wanted for a 2017 murder in Brazil, where he is originally from, the district attorney's office said.

An alert was issued to residents within a six-mile radius of the prison as members of the U.S. Marshal Service, Pennsylvania State Police, and Chester County law enforcement search for Cavalcante.

"If you see him do not approach him, we're asking you please to contact 911," Ryan said at a press conference. "He is considered extremely dangerous. We are in the process of setting up a tip line and asking the community for their help."

Howard Holland, the active warden, did not detail how Cavalcante is believed to have escaped. The escape is under investigation, he said.

"What I can do is assure the residents of everyone around us that immediately when we found out on this, we followed protocols," Holland said.

Authorities described Cavalcante as 5-foot tall and 120 lbs., with shaggy black curly hair and brown eyes. He was last known to be wearing a white t-shirt, gray shorts, and white sneakers.

He was last seen walking on Wawaset Road in Pocopson Township at 9:40 a.m., less than an hour after his escape.

Cavalcante speaks fluent Portuguese and Spanish, with some proficiency in English, authorities said.