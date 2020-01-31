Two people were arrested Friday after a SUV breached two security checkpoints at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, officials said.
When the black SUV, which was being pursued by Florida Highway Patrol agents, did not stop, officials shot at the vehicle, according to a statement the Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office.
The driver of the vehicle then fled the Mar-a-Lago property. The Florida Highway Patrol continued its chase, and a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office helicopter also began pursuing the SUV.
Authorities stopped the vehicle, and two people were arrested, according to the sheriff's office.
A law enforcement official told NBC News that the incident began when a woman exited a hotel and started dancing on cars, and when authorities arrived, she fled toward a Mar-a-Lago checkpoint.
