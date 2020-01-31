Mar-a-Lago security checkpoints breached by SUV, 2 arrested

After the black SUV, which was being pursued by Florida Highway Patrol agents, did not stop, officials shot at the vehicle.
The Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla. on Jan. 11, 2018.Joe Raedle / Getty Images file

By Elisha Fieldstadt and Pete Williams

Two people were arrested Friday after a SUV breached two security checkpoints at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, officials said.

When the black SUV, which was being pursued by Florida Highway Patrol agents, did not stop, officials shot at the vehicle, according to a statement the Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office.

Authorities respond to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, where an SUV breached two checkpoints on Jan. 31, 2020.WPTV

The driver of the vehicle then fled the Mar-a-Lago property. The Florida Highway Patrol continued its chase, and a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office helicopter also began pursuing the SUV.

Authorities stopped the vehicle, and two people were arrested, according to the sheriff's office.

A law enforcement official told NBC News that the incident began when a woman exited a hotel and started dancing on cars, and when authorities arrived, she fled toward a Mar-a-Lago checkpoint.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.

Elisha Fieldstadt is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.

Pete Williams

Pete Williams is an NBC News correspondent who covers the Justice Department and the Supreme Court, based in Washington.