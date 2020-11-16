March Madness 2021 will happen, NCAA says - maybe in Indianapolis

The governing body of college sports on Monday pledged that its popular post-season basketball tournament would be staged in 2021 - with all games played in one place, possibly the state of Indiana.

The NCAA's men's Division I tournament, known as March Madness, is normally staged at 13 different arenas across America: Eight for the first- and second-round games, four for third- and fourth-round contests and then a single venue for the national semifinals and final.

But because of the nation's struggle to control the spread of coronavirus, "it became apparent to the committee that conducting the championship at 13 preliminary round sites spread throughout the country would be very difficult to execute in the current pandemic environment," according to an NCAA statement.

"The committee has decided the championship should be held in a single geographic area to enhance the safety and well-being of the event."

The NCAA said it's in talks with the state of Indiana and city of Indianapolis to find enough courts to host all games of the 68-team tournament.

The Final Four had already been set to be staged at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the NFL's Indianapolis Colts, on April 3 and 5.

Potential Indianapolis sites could include Bankers Life Fieldhouse, the downtown home of the NBA's Indiana Pacers; the Indiana Farmers Coliseum, home of the Jaguars of Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis; and Hinkle Fieldhouse, where the Butler University Bulldogs play their home games. Hinkle Fieldhouse is best known as the site where the championship game scenes from the 1986 sports classic "Hoosiers" was filmed.

Covid-19 took hold of America in early March, just days ahead of the NCAA Tournament. Its cancellation was one of the first major developments of the pandemic, which is still dominating American life.

The Ivy League, which sends its champion to March Madness every year, announced last week that it won't field intercollegiate basketball teams for the 2020-21 season, out of concern of Covid-19.

Monday's announcement concerns only the men's Division I tournament. The fate of six other post-season competitions under the NCAA's control - men's Division II and III, the three levels of women's basketball and the National Invitation Tournament - have not been determined yet, an NCAA spokesman said Monday night.