A serial robber dubbed the "Too Tall Bandit" has robbed another bank in the South, according to the FBI.

The Too Tall Bandit struck again on November 27, Black Friday, at the United Community Bank in Etowah, North Carolina, the FBI said.

According to a press release, the unknown serial criminal is suspected of robbing at least 16 banks in Tennessee and the Carolinas.

The FBI said it is trying to determine whether the suspect is connected to additional bank robberies.

Witnesses have described the Too Tall Bandit as a white male who is roughly 40 years old, between 6' and 6' 6" tall, and over 200 lbs. He may have brown eyes.

Aside from his height, the suspect is noted for wearing full disguises — his face has never been seen.

The robber also walks with a limp in his right leg and speaks with a deep voice.

"In each robbery, the suspect is heavily disguised with a mask, coat, and gloves," the FBI wrote. "He is armed with a black handgun and often jumps over the teller’s counter."

The FBI is offering a $15,000 reward for help identifying the suspect.