By Associated Press

CHICAGO — Schools in several states were closed Monday after a snowstorm blanketed much of the Midwest, canceling hundreds of flights.

The National Weather Service issued blizzard and winter storm warnings Sunday for a large swath of the central Plains and Great Lakes region.

Flight-tracking website FlightAware reported that more than 1,200 flights headed to or from the U.S. were canceled on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

The winter storm producing blizzard conditions in portions of the Midwest this evening, will shift northeast spreading heavy snow across the Great Lakes into New England through the first half of this week. Check https://t.co/VyWINDk3xP for a local forecast. https://t.co/1oQPkS6jiA — NWS (@NWS) November 26, 2018

Part of Interstate 80 in Nebraska was closed Sunday morning after multiple accidents in the snowy conditions. It was later reopened.

Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer declared a state of emergency.

Sept 1 to present # of winter weather products by office 2018 vs 2017. Busier start to the season for many areas this season vs last season. This includes winter storm watches, winter storm warnings, blizzard warnings, and winter weather advisories. pic.twitter.com/bx3bgtg5wh — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) November 25, 2018

The weather service said on Twitter Sunday night that Kansas City International Airport got 5.3 inches of snow, and at least 7 inches fell in Rockford, Illinois.

Schools in parts of Kansas, Missouri, Iowa and Illinois called off Monday classes.

The storm was expected to hit Indiana and Michigan early Monday.