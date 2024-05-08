Miss Teen USA UmaSofia Srivastava relinquishes crown days after Miss USA resigns

Miss Teen USA on Wednesday announced she’s stepping down, only two days after Miss USA said she is resigning and relinquishing her crown.

UmaSofia Srivastava, 17, posted on Instagram: “After careful consideration, I’ve decided to resign as I find that my personal values no longer fully align with the direction of the organization.”

Srivastava added, “I am grateful for all the support from my family, my state directors, my sister queens, and the fans who have cheered me on since I won my state title. I will always look back on my time as Miss NJ Teen USA fondly, and the experience of representing my state as a first generation, Mexican-Indian American at the national level was fulfilling in itself.”

Representatives for the Miss Teen USA Pageant could not immediately be reached by NBC News for comment Wednesday afternoon.

Srivastava also said that she will continue to advocate for education and acceptance.

She cited the response she’s received, from both children and adults, about a children’s book she authored, “The White Jaguar,” as forging her legacy.

“This work has always been my TRUE purpose,” Srivastava wrote.

According to a summary of the book, it’s a story about a jaguar that is separated from her parents during a fire. The jaguar, which realizes it looks different than other jaguars, has to find its way home during a journey of self-love, the summary said.

Srivastava also said she’s looking forward to finishing her junior year in high school and applying to colleges.

“Most importantly, thank you to those who support me for who I am and have always been, not for who I’ve momentarily become,” Srivastava said.

Miss USA Noelia Voigt announced earlier this week she was resigning to prioritize her mental health. Voigt, 24, who captured the Miss USA crown in September, posted on Instagram she was stepping down.

“Deep down I know that this is just the beginning of a new chapter for me, and my hope is that I continue to inspire others to remain steadfast, prioritize your mental health, advocate for yourself and others by using your voice, and never be afraid of what the future holds, even if it feels uncertain,” Voight said.

The Miss USA Pageant said in a statement that it respects Voigt’s decision and has accepted her resignation.

“We respect and support former Miss USA Noelia Voigt’s decision to step down from her duties,” it said. “The well-being of our titleholders is a top priority, and we understand her need to prioritize herself at this time.”

The pageant said it is reviewing plans for “the transition of responsibilities to a successor” and will make an announcement soon.