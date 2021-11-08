Mother and toddler survive over 100 foot fall while hiking in Oregon

A mother and her 2-year-old child survived a fall of more than 100 feet on a trail outside Portland on Sunday, according to Oregon authorities.

According to NBC News affiliate KGW8, the toddler began to slip off a trail, and after the mother tried to pull the child back up, both slipped and fell into a creek below.

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the incident at Multnomah Falls, about 30 miles east of Portland, just after noon on Sunday.

“Both were assisted by other hikers, including an off-duty ER doctor. The mom and daughter were transported to the hospital to receive treatment for their injuries,” Chris Liedle, spokesperson with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, said in a statement to NBC News.

Nearby hikers, including someone trained in emergency medicine, grabbed blankets and jackets from the gift shop and rescued the mother and daughter from the creek, KGW8 reported.

“Both of them were alert and conscious. Neither of their injuries were life-threatening," Liedle said.

"It was initially reported to 911 the height of the fall was approximately 50 feet. After confirming where the two hikers fell, responders believe the fall was closer to 100-150 feet."

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office thanked the Corbett Fire company, the local ambulance company and "the good Samaritans for their assistance while emergency personnel were on their way."

Multnomah Falls is Oregon's tallest cascade, and the most visited natural recreation site in the Pacific Northwest, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.