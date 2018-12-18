Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By Alex Johnson

Special counsel Robert Mueller's office on Monday made public the document at the heart of its case against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, revealing his false statements to the FBI about his interactions with the Russian ambassador in the weeks before Donald Trump took office as president.

Flynn is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., in connection with his guilty plea to a charge of making false statements to the FBI. Mueller's prosecutors have told Judge Emmet Sullivan that Flynn has provided "substantial assistance" in their Russia investigation and should get little to no prison time.

According to the guilty plea to which Flynn agreed last year, Flynn made false statements about his communications with Sergey Kislyak — the Russian ambassador to the United States at the time — in the weeks before Trump was inaugurated on Jan. 20, 2017.

The notes of the FBI's interview with Flynn on Jan. 24, 2017, were filed with some parts redacted on Monday. The agents reported that Flynn denied discussing U.S. sanctions imposed against Russia by the Obama administration; Flynn later admitted the discussions in his guilty plea.

In their sentencing memo to Sullivan last week, Mueller's prosecutors also said Flynn also lied to the Justice Department about his ties to Turkey. That angle of the case isn't addressed in the unredacted parts of the notes that were made public on Monday.