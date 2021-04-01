Multiple people killed in Southern California shooting

Multiple people were killed in a shooting in Orange, California, Wednesday evening, officials said.

Metro City Fire Authority Dispatch said that four people were dead and two others had been transported to local hospitals.

Police said the situation had been stabilized, and "there is no threat to the public."

They said there was also a shooting involving an officer after police responded about 5:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the city of around 140,000 southeast of Los Angeles.

The location given by police appeared to be a small commercial building. Aerial video showed police at the scene.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Gov. Gavin Newsom called the events "horrifying and heartbreaking," and said in a statement that "our hearts are with the families impacted by this terrible tragedy tonight."

U.S. Rep. Katie Porters said that she was monitoring developments.

“I’m deeply saddened by reports of a mass shooting in Orange County, and I’m continuing to keep victims and their loved ones in my thoughts as we continue to learn more," she said in a statement. "My team and I will continue to monitor the situation closely.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.