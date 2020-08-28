Names of 2 other Kenosha officers involved in Jacob Blake shooting released

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The two Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officers involved in the shooting of Jacob Blake during an attempted arrest were identified Friday by the state's Department of Justice.

The state DOJ, which opened a civil rights investigation into Sunday's shooting, had previously identified the officer who shot Blake, a Black man, seven times in the back as Rusten Sheskey, a seven-year veteran of the police department. In an updated press release on Friday, the department identified the other two officers as Vincent Arenas and Brittany Meronek, who joined the Kenosha Police Department in February 2019 and January 2020, respectively.

Officers were called to a home in Kenosha, about 40 miles southeast of Milwaukee, after a woman reported that her boyfriend was at the home when he wasn't supposed to be there.

The officers tried to arrest Blake, the DOJ said. Police have not responded to NBC News inquiries on whether Blake was the subject of the woman’s complaint.

"After the initial attempt to arrest Mr. Blake, Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey deployed a taser to attempt to stop Mr. Blake," the release stated. "When that attempt failed, Kenosha Police Officer Vincent Arenas also deployed his taser, however that taser was also not successful in stopping Mr. Blake."

Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey. State authorities identified Sheskey, a seven-year veteran of the Kenosha Police Department, as the officer who shot Jacob Blake. Wisconsin Department of Justice / AP

"Mr. Blake walked around his vehicle, opened the driver’s side door, and leaned forward. While holding onto Mr. Blake’s shirt, Officer Rusten Sheskey fired his service weapon 7 times. Officer Sheskey fired the weapon into Mr. Blake’s back. No other officer fired their weapon."

The Morning Rundown Get a head start on the morning's top stories. This site is protected by recaptcha

Blake was taken to the hospital, where he remains. The family's attorney, Patrick Salvi, said Blake is now paralyzed from the waist down.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said in an interview Friday on "Good Morning America" that officers Sheskey and Arenas used their tasers to try and stop Blake.

"The officers were attempting to effectuate an arrest and they used their tasers in the course of that process because they were trying to stop Mr. Blake," he said. "But those tasers didn't work and Mr. Blake was ultimately shot."

The DOJ said in its press release that Blake "admitted that he had a knife in his possession" and that investigators recovered a knife from the driver's side floorboard of his car. No other weapons were found in the vehicle, the agency said. It is not clear whether Blake was carrying the knife at the time he was shot.

Benjamin Crump, another lawyer for Blake's family, said Blake was "helping to de-escalate a domestic incident" when the officer shot him from behind as Blake was walking away.

Kenosha Police Officer Vincent Arenas. State authorities identified Arenas one of the officers who deployed a taser at Jacob Blake before Blake was shot. Wisconsin Department of Justice / AP

The DOJ press release does not state Meronek's role in the attempted arrest, and the Kenosha Police Department did not immediately return a request for comment Friday. Attempts to reach the officers were not successful.

All three officers have been placed on administrative leave, Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said at a news conference Wednesday.

Kenosha police officers do not wear body cameras because the department does not have them, according to the DOJ's release. But the shooting was captured on cellphone video and widely shared on social media, sparking protests in the city.

During a protest late Tuesday night, two people were shot and killed and a third person suffered non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said. Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, of Antioch, Illinois, was arrested Wednesday in his hometown. He faces a slew of charges in connection with the shootings, including two counts of first-degree intentional homicide.

An extradition hearing for Rittenhouse was held Friday morning but a judge approved a delay in the proceedings for another 30 days to allow the family to seek a private attorney.

Attorney John Pierce, who says he is representing Rittenhouse, said in a statement Thursday, "This was classic self-defense and we are going to prove it. We will obtain justice for Kyle no matter how hard the fight or how long it takes."

Pierce told Reuters that he hopes to raise money for Rittenhouse's defense through the #FightBack Foundation, a non-profit he formed with L. Lin Wood, an Atlanta-based attorney who is representing Covington Catholic High School student Nicholas Sandmann.