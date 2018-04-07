National Guard troops headed for border Friday night, officials say

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

WASHINGTON —The National Guard will deploy a handful of troops to the U.S.-Mexico border beginning Friday night, according to three U.S. officials, the first step in President Donald Trump’s plan to station 2,000 to 4,000 troops at the border to curb illegal immigration. The troops will arrive in the next 24 to 48 hours, according to a senior defense official.

Defense Secretary General James Mattis signed a declaration late Friday authorizing the deployment in cooperation with border states, which supply the manpower.

The first round is likely to include only a dozen people as part of a preliminary mission to assess lodging, equipment and intelligence resources as the National Guard prepares to assist U.S. Customs and Border Protection with surveillance.

Soldiers from the 36th Combat Aviation Brigade, 36th Infantry Division, preparing to deploy to the Texas-Mexico border on Friday in Austin, Texas. Texas Army National Guard

Many details, such as total manpower, the duration of the mission and costs, are still being negotiated.

Meanwhile, Trump, according to his advisers, is eager to put “boots on the ground” as soon as possible.

Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and California — the four states bordering Mexico — will all have to agree on the level of troops they’re willing to commit to the border, and the Defense Department will have to approve funding for the operation. While those details are still being worked out, Trump told reporters on Air Force One on Thursday that he wants to send as many as 4,000 troops to the border. Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen said the administration wants to deploy the National Guard “immediately.”

The Department of Defense has said it will set up a 24/7 support cell that will provide coordination for the border mission.

The urgency to increase manpower on the southern border follows a sharp uptick in illegal border crossings last month. U.S. Customs and Border Protection apprehended 50,308 immigrants in March, up from 16,588 during the same month last year. Nielsen attributed the jump to the “Trump effect” wearing off and immigrants realizing that they can still be released from detention inside the United States while their court cases proceed. .

Adding more National Guard troops for intelligence support will serve mainly to stop migrants who are slipping through undetected. The majority of those responsible for the rise in crossings, however, are families who turn themselves in to border patrol in hopes of receiving asylum.

Another major undertaking for the National Guard at the border will be assistance with the expansion of a border wall or fence. The nearly 2,000-mile border is already covered by 356 miles of fencing, though some is in need of repair. In 2006, President George W. Bush sent 6,000 National Guard troops to the border, some of whom worked to construct the barrier.

Under President Barack Obama, the National Guard was deployed to supply aerial surveillance.