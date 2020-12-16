'Long overdue': Negro Leagues now part of Major League Baseball, stats counted in MLB records

Major League Baseball on Wednesday announced that records of Negro League players and teams will be included in the game's official statistics, in a "long overdue recognition."

Before Jackie Robinson broke professional baseball's race barrier with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947, Black players were barred from MLB play, depriving many baseball fans from seeing some of the best hitters, pitchers and fielders of the 20th century.

Kansas City Monarchs pitching great Leroy Satchel Paige warms up at New York's Yankee Stadium Aug. 2, 1942 for a Negro League game between the Monarchs and the New York Cuban Stars. Matty Zimmerman / AP

"All of us who love baseball have long known that the Negro Leagues produced many of our game's best players, innovations and triumph against a backdrop of injustice," MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement.

"We are now grateful to count the players of the Negro Leagues where they belong: as Major Leaguers within the official historical record."

The records and stats of 3,400 players who competed in seven leagues for Black players between 1920 and 1948, will be included in MLB records, officials said.

