Nevada teen allegedly said she ‘couldn’t control the urge to kill’ after slaying dad, brother

A 17-year-old Nevada girl has been arrested on charges that include murder after allegedly calling police in Reno and saying she’d fatally shot her father and younger brother because she "couldn't control the urge to kill somebody," according to court documents.

The incident happened Friday afternoon, according to a probable cause statement filed in the case and obtained by NBC affiliate KRNV of Reno.

A neighbor called police at around 4:11 p.m. and reported hearing gunshots, and then at around 4:14 p.m. a different person called police and said, “I shot my dad,” followed by, “I shot my brother," the the document says.

The street where two homicides occurred in Reno, Nev., on Saturday. Google Maps

The teenager told dispatchers she was outside and had dropped the gun, a Walther PPS, inside the home, according to the probable cause statement.

When asked why she shot the people, the caller also allegedly said, “I just couldn’t control the urge to kill somebody,” according to the document.

Responding officers found the caller’s father and younger brother dead inside the home, both with apparent gunshot wounds, the document says. The document said the brother, found on a couch, was around 4 or 5 years old.

Online booking records show the 17-year-old is in custody and faces two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. A court date is listed as being scheduled for Thursday.

Online court records did not appear to show the case Tuesday night, and it was not clear if the girl had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.