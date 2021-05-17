New Jersey wildfire threatens homes, burns 1,000 acres

Firefighters in New Jersey were battling a wildfire Monday that had burned more than 1,000 acres in less than a day, officials said.

The fire was spotted at about 4 p.m. Sunday in a forested area on the Jersey Shore that has limited accessibility, according to a statement from the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

By nightfall, it had spread to parts of Little Egg Harbor Township, Ocean County and Burlington County and burnt 70 acres, the fire service said. Route 9 was closed due to smoke.

The Ocean County Sheriff's Office said Monday morning that the fire had ballooned to burn more than 1,000 acres.

Forest fire burning along Stage Road in the Bass River State Forest in Little Egg Harbor Township pic.twitter.com/IN0oAVyklA — Lori M. Nichols (@PhotogLori) May 17, 2021

About 100 structures were at risk Sunday evening, prompting voluntary evacuations, the fire service said. Pinelands Middle School was being used as a shelter.

Firefighters were using controlled fires to try to get a handle on the blaze. At least 16 fire agencies responded with the New Jersey Forest Fire Service, NBC New York reported.