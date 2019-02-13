Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 13, 2019, 9:22 PM GMT By Corky Siemaszko

A Roman Catholic diocese in New Jersey began naming names Wednesday of priests who had been “credibly accused of sexual abuse of minors.”

Cardinal Joseph Tobin, the archbishop of Newark, released a list of some 63 priests dating to 1940 and includes several clerics accused of abusing “multiple” children.

“The revelations of clergy sexual abuse of minors throughout this past year have provoked feelings of shock, anger, shame and deep sorrow throughout out Catholic community,” Tobin said in a statement. “It is our sincerest hope that this disclosure will help bring healing to those whose lives have been so deeply violated.”

Newark Archbishop Cardinal Joseph Tobin speaks during a prayer service for New Jersey Gov.-elect Phil Murphy at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart on Jan. 12, 2018. Julio Cortez / AP file

Thirty-three of the priests on the list are dead and the rest have been "permanently removed from ministry," according to the diocese.

The dioceses of Paterson, Metuchen, Trenton and Camden were expected to follow suit later Wednesday and release their own catalogs of disgraced clerics.

Mitchell Garabedian, a lawyer whose efforts to hold abusive priests accountable were dramatized in the Oscar-winning movie “Spotlight,” released a statement calling Tobin’s move “a step in the right direction.”

But, Garabedian added, the release of the names “must be viewed with some skepticism since these entities constantly participated in the criminal cover-up of sexual abuse of innocent children for decades upon decades.”

“Given the past extensive criminality of the Catholic Church, the decision to release the names now was primarily a business decision,” he said.

NBC News reached out to Maria Margiotta, the chief spokeswoman for the Archdiocese of Newark, to ask if any of the named priests had been criminally charged, and did not receive an immediate response. Tobin leads a flock of more than 1.3 million Roman Catholics in Union, Essex, Bergen and Hudson counties.

Last month, Garabedian accused lawyers from the archdiocese of Newark of using a blame-the-victim strategy to protect a priest named Michael “Mitch” Walters who allegedly abused five boys and a girl decades ago. Five of the six cases have been settled for $400,000, Garabedian said.

Rev. Michael M. Walters via LinkedIn

Walters’ name is on the list. Records indicate the 63-year-old priest, who has denied any wrongdoing, may now live in a retirement home for priests in Rutherford, New Jersey. Records show that he resides at this nursing home but a person who answered the phone would not confirm he lived there.

Earlier this month, Tobin announced the creation of a victim compensation fund that will be administered by attorney Kenneth Feinberg, who served as the special master of the 9/11 victims fund, and his associate Camile Biros.

So far, the New Jersey Catholic Church has paid out more than $50 million in settlements to victims of clerical abuse, Margiotta said.

Tobin’s decision to release the names came on the heels of state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal’s announcement last year that he was creating a task force to look specifically into clergy abuse.

Grewal’s inspiration was the bombshell grand jury report released last year by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro that identified 301 “predator priests” who victimized more than 1,000 children — and accused the church of covering up their crimes.