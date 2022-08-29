NFL player Brian Robinson was shot in an attempted carjacking in Washington, D.C., but was recovering Sunday with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police and his team.

The attack in the 1000 block of H Street Northeast was reported at 12:08 a.m. Sunday, Washington Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

The victim suffered more than one gunshot wound and was hospitalized, police said. The department did not name the victim.

On Sunday evening the Commanders confirmed the 23-year-old running back, a rookie, had been shot.

NBC Washington reported that Robinson scuffled with suspects after they tried to take his Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat. The reported clash may have precipitated the shooting.

Police said a white Toyota Camry was captured by security camera video nearby, and they'd like to speak to anyone connected to it.

Robinson, who played college ball for the University of Alabama, was chosen by Washington in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft.

The team said in a statement that players and staff were at Robinson's side Sunday.

Head coach Ron Rivera said he visited Robinson Sunday night.

"He is in good spirits and wanted me to thank everyone for their kind words, prayers and support," he said. "He wants his teammates to know he appreciates them all for reaching out and he loves them all and will be back soon doing what he does best."