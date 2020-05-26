NHL announces plans for resumption of coronavirus-delayed season

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The NHL season will resume this summer, directly into playoffs that'll be contested in two "hub cities" for the duration of the tournament, Commissioner Gary Bettmanannounced Tuesday.

Cities now being considered as playoff hosts are Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Edmonton, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, St. Paul, Pittsburgh, Toronto and Vancouver.

The league chief said health safeguards will be "paramount" in the reopening.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

"Our fans are telling us in overwhelming numbers that they want us to complete the season if at all possible," Bettman said in remote statement.

Players will be allowed to meet in groups of, no more than six, early next month to begin practice for the renewed season, officials said Monday.

Teams and the players union have already agreed to the framework for a 24-team playoff, which would serve as the season's restart.

The last NHL games were played on March 11, before the pandemic caused virtually all of the world's professional sports to be put on hold.

At that time, the Washington Capitals and Boston Bruins were in first place of the Eastern Conference's Metropolitan and Atlantic Divisions, respectively. While in the Western Conference, the St. Louis Blues and Vegas Golden Knights were atop the Central and Pacific Divisions.

The Blues won last season's Stanley Cup, the first championship in the franchise's history.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.