Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 1, 2019, 10:44 PM GMT By Associated Press and Janelle Griffith

Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle died from gunshot wounds to his head and torso, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner released the findings after completing an autopsy Monday on Hussle, whose real name is Ermias Asghedom.

The autopsy ruled Hussle's death a homicide.

The rapper was shot multiple times in the parking lot at The Marathon Clothing in South Los Angeles at about 3:25 p.m. Sunday and pronounced dead at a hospital.

Two other men were also shot.

Hussle, an Eritrean American, was raised in the Crenshaw neighborhood of South Los Angeles. His debut studio album, "Victory Lap," was nominated for best rap album at this year's Grammy Awards.

Police have not announced any arrests or identified any suspects in the case.

Hussle was a beloved figure both in his neighborhood and the hip-hop community, and his death brought mourning and tributes from politicians, musicians and professional athletes.