No evidence of drugs or foul play in death of Bob Saget, medical examiner says

There is no evidence at this time that foul play or drugs played a role in the death of actor and comedian Bob Saget, authorities said Monday.

The "Full House" actor died Sunday at the age of 65 in an Orlando, Florida, area hotel room. The District Nine Medical Examiner’s Office announced an autopsy was performed on Monday morning, and while the final results may take up to three months, initial findings showed "no evidence of drug use or foul play."

"The cause and manner of death are pending further studies and investigation which may take up to 10-12 weeks to complete," Joshua Stephany, chief medical examiner for Orange and Osceola Counties, said in the Monday statement.

"Our condolences go out to Mr. Saget’s loved ones during this difficult time," Stephany said.

Saget was found dead in his room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office also found no evidence of foul play or drug use.

He was in the midst of a comedy tour entitled "I Don't Do Negative," with three scheduled stops in Florida. His tour was slated to go through June.

His final Instagram post, shared Sunday, showed himself smiling on the stage after his Jacksonville show.

“I had no idea I did a two hour set tonight. I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26," he wrote in his caption. "I guess I'm finding my new voice and loving every moment of it.”

Saget was the jack-of-all-trades in his lengthy career in which he was known as a warm-hearted TV dad, wisecracking host, director and stage star who wowed Broadway and comedy audiences alike, according to his website.

Saget, who was born in Philadelphia and raised in Norfolk, Virginia, began making Super 8 films as a teen. His family moved to Los Angeles and he started doing stand-up at 17. After college he got a break performing on “The Merv Griffin Show” and landed his first film role in “Full Moon High” in 1981.

He was perhaps best known for playing widowed father Danny Tanner on “Full House," which ran from 1987 to 1995. He reprised the role on “Fuller House" beginning in 2016. He also hosted "America's Funniest Home Videos," which hired him as its original host in 1989.

Saget was also the narrator for long-running sitcom "How I Met Your Mother," providing the voice of lead character Ted Mosby as an older, wiser man from 2005-2014.

He departed from his wholesome screen characters in 2000s in "The Aristocrats," showing off his dirtier sense of humor, and again on HBO's "Entourage," about the male side of Hollywood, in which he played a fictionalized version of himself, who was a foul-mouthed misogynist.

He was working on two film projects when he died and was scheduled to be included in a documentary about comedian Martin Mull, another performer who has explored the raunchy-wholesome dichotomy.

His films, including “Critical Condition” (1997) and “New York Minute” (2004), have grossed more than $50 million at the box office. He also performed on Broadway, in “The Drowsy Chaperone” (2007) and “Hand to God” (2015).

He was married to food and travel writer Kelly Rizzo. He was married once before that, to Sherri Kramer, with whom he shared three adult daughters: Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29.

Family members issued a statement Sunday that read, in part: “We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.”

Tributes poured in from Hollywood giants, fans, and co-stars alike in wake of Saget’s death.

Fellow “Full House” actor John Stamos, who played brother-in-law Uncle Jesse, tweeted: “I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

Candace Cameron Bure, who played D.J., the oldest daughter on “Full House,” shared: “Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.”

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who shared the role of the youngest Tanner daughter, Michelle, on “Full House,” said in a statement: “Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences.”