Northwestern baseball coach fired days after football coach terminated in hazing scandal

Northwestern fired baseball coach Jim Foster on Thursday, just days after the university terminated football coach Pat Fitzgerald in the wake of a burgeoning hazing scandal that's rocked the Big Ten school.

Foster was "relieved of his duties effective immediately" after just one season in the dugout leading the Wildcats, athletic director Derrick Gragg announced.

Gragg didn't reveal the exact reasons for Foster's dismissal, but made vague references to "building a culture" at the prestigious school just outside of Chicago.

“Nothing will ever be more important to Northwestern than providing its students a place that allows them to develop in the classroom, in the community, and in competition at the absolute highest level, and building a culture which allows our staff to thrive,” Gragg said in a statement.

“This has been an ongoing situation and many factors were considered before reaching this resolution. As the Director of Athletics, I take ownership of our head coaching hires and we will share our next steps as they unfold.”

Foster was formerly head baseball coach at Army, where he had been Patriot League coach of the year in 2022 and had led the Black Knights to four consecutive league titles and NCAA playoff appearances.

Foster's dismissal came days after the school parted ways with long-time football coach Pat Fitzgerald.

Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald stands on the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Oct. 23, 2021. Carlos Osorio / AP file

The school last week announced it had suspended Fitzgerald for two weeks in the wake of a hazing probe before Northwestern elected to fire him.

Fitzgerald has maintained he had no knowledge of any hazing in his program and said the school's independent probe into the matter absolves him of culpability.

"Attorney Maggie Hickey conducted a thorough investigation spanning several months into the allegations that led to my termination," Fitzgerald said in a statement earlier this week. "Her investigation reaffirmed what I have always maintained—that I had no knowledge whatsoever of any form of hazing within the Northwestern Football Program. "

The hazing allegations were first reported by the campus newspaper, the Daily Northwestern.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.