IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NTSB investigating dual plane crashes near Oshkosh, Wisconsin; recovery search for 2 people underway

One crash occurred Saturday morning near Oshkosh. A separate mid-air collision between two aircraft also occurred near the city.
Lake Winnebago in Oshkosh, Wisc.
Lake Winnebago in Oshkosh, Wisc.Google Maps
By Minyvonne Burke and Joe Kottke

A recovery search is underway near Oshkosh, Wisconsin, for two people aboard a small aircraft that crashed Saturday into Lake Winnebago officials said.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office began receiving multiple 911 calls just after 9 a.m. about the crash, a spokesperson for the Experimental Aircraft Association said.

There was a total of two people on the plane, which the National Transportation Safety Board said was a North American T6 aircraft.

The EAA said that "recovery efforts for the occupants and also the plane are ongoing."

Multiple agencies including the Winnebago County Marine Units, the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Coast Guard, all responded to the scene to help with the rescue.

The NTSB is investigating that crash as well as a separate mid-air collision that occurred near Oshkosh Saturday just before 12:30 p.m. between a Rotorway 162F aircraft and an ELA Eclipse 10 aircraft. 

The collision happened at the south end of the EAA AirVenture flight line at Wittman Regional Airport.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Minyvonne Burke

Minyvonne Burke is a senior breaking news reporter for NBC News.

Joe Kottke

Joe Kottke is a researcher at the NBC News Network Desk.

Michelle Acevedo contributed.