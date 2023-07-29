NTSB investigating dual plane crashes near Oshkosh, Wisconsin; recovery search for 2 people underway

A recovery search is underway near Oshkosh, Wisconsin, for two people aboard a small aircraft that crashed Saturday into Lake Winnebago officials said.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office began receiving multiple 911 calls just after 9 a.m. about the crash, a spokesperson for the Experimental Aircraft Association said.

There was a total of two people on the plane, which the National Transportation Safety Board said was a North American T6 aircraft.

The EAA said that "recovery efforts for the occupants and also the plane are ongoing."

Multiple agencies including the Winnebago County Marine Units, the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Coast Guard, all responded to the scene to help with the rescue.

The NTSB is investigating that crash as well as a separate mid-air collision that occurred near Oshkosh Saturday just before 12:30 p.m. between a Rotorway 162F aircraft and an ELA Eclipse 10 aircraft.

The collision happened at the south end of the EAA AirVenture flight line at Wittman Regional Airport.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.