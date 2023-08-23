Federal staffers recommend first safety requirements for nursing pillows after dozens of infant deaths

Consumer Product Safety Commission staff on Wednesday recommended the first federal requirements intended to make nursing pillows safer and discourage caregivers from setting babies down on the pillows to sleep, citing dozens of deaths associated with the popular infant product.

The staff recommended requiring nursing pillows be “sufficiently firm that the product is unlikely to conform to an infant’s face,” to reduce the likelihood of babies suffocating. The staff also recommended that the U-shaped pillows have openings wide enough to avoid restricting infants’ head movements, which could cut off their airflow.

“Because infants frequently fall asleep during or after feeding, nursing pillows are foreseeably misused for infant sleep, which creates a potential hazard for the infant,” according to the staff’s draft proposal.

The nursing pillow on the left would pass a test that CPSC staff want to require, while the one on the right would fail. Consumer Product Safety Commission

The CPSC staff also proposed requiring prominent labels warning caregivers of the product’s hazards. Most nursing pillows already have warning tags that caution against using the products for sleep or leaving infants unsupervised on them, but these labels should be more visible and more difficult to remove, unlike the hanging warning tags currently attached to many nursing pillows, staff said in the draft proposal.

The recommendations come just over two weeks after an NBC News investigation found that at least 162 babies have died in incidents involving nursing pillows since 2007. Most of the deaths occurred after the infants were placed to sleep on or with the pillows.

CPSC staff cited 154 deaths involving nursing pillows from 2010 to 2022, including deaths caused by suffocation, asphyxia and sudden infant death syndrome. In 2020, the most recent year for which the agency had complete data, there were 38 deaths associated with nursing pillows, the CPSC said.

A breakdown of the 154 deaths associated with nursing pillows from 2010 to 2022, according to the CPSC. Consumer Product Safety Commission

The CPSC’s four commissioners are expected to decide on whether to adopt the staff’s recommendations next month. If the commission moves forward with the staff's proposal, the public will have the opportunity to provide feedback before it is finalized and goes into effect.

The safety recommendations were welcomed by Taylor Wells, a Mississippi mother whose 4-month-old daughter Autumn died in March 2022 while napping on a nursing pillow at day care, according to police. Wells urged CPSC commissioners to advance the staff's proposal.

“This is an opportunity to do something to actually help children and save their lives,” she said. “If they say anything other than we should actually do this, I would be very disappointed.”

Autumn Wells' mother Taylor Wells at her daughter’s final resting place at the family cemetery plot in Belmont, Miss. Andrea Morales for NBC News

Wells said she was particularly encouraged by the idea of a more prominent, permanent warning label cautioning against letting babies sleep on nursing pillows.

“If it’s in an obvious place where you’re forced to look at it, then I think it’s going to make a huge difference,” she said.

The proposal is likely to face opposition from an industry that has defended the safety of its products, arguing that nursing pillows pose no risk when used as intended: while babies are awake and supervised. Manufacturers have advocated for voluntary safety standards that are currently under development, rather than mandatory requirements, and have funded a lobbying and public relations campaign against federal regulation.

Most nursing pillows on the market would have to be redesigned to meet the recommended standards, CPSC staff said. The total cost to the industry could reach $13.5 million in the first year, they added. They estimated that raising the retail price less than $5 per pillow could cover the cost of the newly required tests and a significant portion of the redesign costs.

Nursing pillows are ubiquitous on baby registries, with 1.34 million sold annually in the U.S., according to industry estimates. The horseshoe-shaped pillows can help position infants so they get the correct latch as they nurse — and are marketed as an essential tool for reducing parents’ neck and shoulder strain as they breastfeed or bottle-feed their babies.

Experts say exhausted parents often set their babies down to sleep on nursing pillows or other infant cushions, against manufacturers’ warnings — which can lead to deadly situations within minutes. The American Academy of Pediatrics’ safe sleep guidelines recommend that babies sleep alone and on their backs without any loose bedding on a flat surface, such as in a bassinet or crib.

The CPSC has long recognized the danger that nursing pillows can pose, but it was not until 2020 that it warned consumers that nursing pillows and other similar products “are not designed for sleep and are not safe for sleep.”

NBC News’ analysis of 162 deaths was based on law enforcement and medical examiners’ reports, federal data obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, and reports by consumers and local officials that had been reviewed by federal authorities.

CPSC staff recommend this new warning label for nursing pillows. Consumer Product Safety Commission

The count includes deaths caused by suffocation when babies turned their faces into the plush surface of the pillows, or by restricted airways when babies arched backward or slumped down on the pillows. In some cases, the cause of death was undetermined, unexplained or unlisted, but a nursing pillow was mentioned as a potential contributor. In other cases, there was another cause of death, such as respiratory illness, but the nursing pillow was cited as playing a role in the overall unsafe sleep environment. Three incidents involved mothers who fell asleep while feeding their baby with a nursing pillow and awoke to find their child unresponsive.

Most of the babies in NBC News’ count were less than 4 months old, with the youngest only 3 days old.

The tally of 162 deaths is almost certainly an undercount, as autopsy reports do not always include product details and often are not made public.