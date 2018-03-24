Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

A police officer who mistakenly shot and killed an Australian woman last July in Minneapolis was indicted on a charge of third-degree murder Tuesday, and the city's top prosecutor blamed "uncooperative" cops for slowing down the investigation.

Officer Mohamed Noor was also charged with second-degree manslaughter in connection with the death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, according to records from the Hennepin County Jail. Bail was set at $500,000.

Justine Damond Stephen Govel Photography

Mike Freeman, the Hennepin County attorney, blamed stonewalling by the Minneapolis police for the delay. "This would have been done a good deal quicker if we had gotten cooperation," he said at a news conference.

Asked for comment, the police union declined to address Freeman's claims.

Damond, 40, a life coach and motivational speaker from Sydney, called 911 on July 15 to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her home. When Noor and his partner, Officer Matthew Harrity, drove up in their SUV, Damond walked toward the car.

Mohamed Noor Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

Harrity, who was at the wheel, said that he was startled by a loud noise just before Damond approached the open driver’s side window and that Noor fired from the passenger seat, striking the woman.

Both officers were wearing body cameras, but they were turned off, as were the headlights of their vehicle. No evidence of any sexual assault was ever found.

Tom Plunkett, a lawyer for Noor, said Freeman "contemplated these charges long before the grand jury investigation he directed was even commenced."

"The facts will show that Officer Noor acted as he has been trained and consistent with established departmental policy," Plunkett said in a statement. "Officer Noor should not have been charged with any crime."

The Ruszczyk family in Australia and the victim's fiancé, Don Damond, said they welcomed the indictment.

"While we waited over eight months to come to this point, we are pleased with the way a grand jury and County Attorney Mike Freeman appear to have been diligent and thorough in investigating and ultimately determining that these charges are justified," they said in a statement.