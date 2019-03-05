Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 5, 2019, 9:03 PM GMT By Doha Madani

The two officers involved in the fatal shooting of Stephon Clark in Sacramento, California, last year have been cleared by an independent review from the California Department of Justice just days after prosecutors announced they would not be filing charges against them.

"Based on our review of the facts and evidence in relation to the law, I am here to announce today that our investigation has concluded that no criminal charges against the officers involved in the shooting can be sustained," California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said Tuesday.

Clark, 22, was shot in his grandmother’s backyard on March 18, 2018, when two officers said they believed Clark had a gun, but only a cell phone was found. Officers were responding to a report of someone breaking car windows on 29th Street at around 9 p.m. that night.

Becerra said Clark "committed several unlawful acts" and walked toward the officers until he was about 16 feet in front of them.

The independent review from the attorney general's office is in line with an investigation held by Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert, who announced Saturday that the two officers would not be charged with Clark's death.

Body cameras and other evidence showed that one of the officers shouted at Clark to show his hands, that they took cover during the incident and that they saw a flash of light that one officer believed was the muzzle flash of a gun and the other thought was light reflecting off a gun, according to authorities.

After the Clark went down, officers stopped shooting, asked whether either of them was injured and waited for back up before approaching Clark because they believed their lives still might be in danger, Becerra said.

The attorney's general report will be "open and transparent for you to read," Becerra said.

Clark's family, including his two sons, his parents and his grandparents, filed a wrongful death lawsuit in January seeking more than $20 million from the city and the officers, Terrance Mercadal and Jared Robinet, alleging that the officers used excessive force and that he was a victim of racial profiling.

At least 80 people were arrested during protests Monday night after the district attorney declined to file charges against the officers who shot Clark.

The American Civil Liberties Union said in a statement Saturday that the decision not to file criminal charges "opens a new wound for the Sacramento community and serves as a potent reminder that California’s law on the use of deadly force needs immediate reform."