The omicron wave continues to infect people across the United States, but the latest trend data continues to show signs of improvement in the Northeast for both cases and hospitalizations.

Nationally, new confirmed Covid-19 cases through Thursday are down almost 5 percent compared to two weeks ago, according to NBC News’ tally, with steep declines in several Northeast and Midwest states. Cases are down 59 percent in New York, 63 percent in New Jersey and 65 percent in Washington, D.C.