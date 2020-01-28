Petition to make Kobe Bryant new NBA logo surpasses 2 million signatures

A petition to use Kobe Bryant's image as the new logo for the NBA has more than 2 million signatures.
Bryant, 41, one of the league's all-time greatest players, and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine people who died Sunday in a helicopter crash in the Los Angeles area. Bryant spent 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers. He retired in 2016.
Change.org said the petition, which has the support of such celebrities as Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg and Usher, is the fastest-growing on its website and the first petition of 2020 to top 1 million signatures.
"With the untimely and unexpected passing of the great Kobe Bryant please sign this petition in an attempt to immortalize him forever as the new NBA Logo," reads the petition, which was created by Nick Moghtader, 16, of Vancouver, California.
The current NBA logo was introduced in 1969 and features the silhouette of Lakers legend and Basketball Hall of Famer Jerry West.
The NBA did not immediately return a request for comment.