Fearing a surge in heat deaths, Phoenix adds refrigerated containers to store bodies

An ominous sight has appeared in downtown Phoenix, where temperatures on Wednesday were expected to top 110 degrees for a 27th straight day — refrigerated containers capable of holding bodies.

Ten of the eight-foot by 20-foot coolers were trucked in this week to a parking lot near the office of the Maricopa Medical Examiner, a county official confirmed.

“While we typically see a surge in intakes in July, this year has been worse than prior years,” Jason Berry, a Maricopa County spokesman, told NBC News.

The M.E.’s office has what Berry called "standard capacity," which means room to store 224 bodies. And it has "surge capacity," which means extra space can be carved out in the facility to hold up to 358 bodies, he said.

"Right now we're between standard capacity and surge capacity, so we thought it would be prudent to bring in the refrigerated containers as a precaution," Berry said.