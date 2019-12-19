Three people were injured in a shooting at an elderly-housing complex in Westerly, Rhode Island, authorities said.
A spokeswoman for the state’s Emergency Management Agency told NBC News that the three were injured in an incident at the senior-housing complex.
One person was hospitalized in unknown condition at Westerly Hospital, a spokesperson said. A second person was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, a spokeswoman there said. Neither hospital released information on the condition of the patients.
The shooting happened at Babcock Village Apartments, according to NBC affiliate WJAR. State police and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives responded to assist local authorities.
Westerly schools announced at around 11:08 a.m. that they were in lockdown "until further notice." The emergency room at Westerly Hospital was also on lockdown, as well as, apparently, a local dentist's office.
The Rhode Island Department of Health said a medical examiner was at the scene, WJAR reported. Westerly is on the southwestern shore of Rhode Island near the Connecticut border and about 44 miles from Providence.
