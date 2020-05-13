Police in Texas investigating man's 'threatening' Facebook post about Whole Foods mask rule

Police in Texas are investigating a man's allegedly threatening Facebook post about a Whole Foods face mask policy. The man was also fired by the Dallas law firm where he worked in administration, the firm said.

The Thompson & Knight law firm did not name the employee in a statement posted on Facebook on May 8, but said it had terminated his employment and notified authorities about the post as a precaution.

"This afternoon we learned that an administrative employee of the firm issued a threatening and offensive post on a personal social media account related to COVID-19 mask protection," the statement said. "This post is a complete violation of the values of our firm, including our commitment to the health and safety of the communities we serve."

"We are deeply sorry for this situation," the statement said. "This type of post is not and never will be tolerated by our firm.”

Kelby Luther, the chief marketing officer for the firm, which has other offices in Texas as well in New York and in cities around the world, confirmed to NBC News on Wednesday that the terminated employee is Kevin Bain, who had worked as a document services manager based in Dallas.

Bain could not immediately be reached for comment on Wednesday.

Lt. Lance Koppa, a police spokesman in Highland Park, a Dallas suburb where the Whole Foods referenced in the Facebook post is located, said the department was looking into the matter.

Beginning in mid-April, Dallas County residents were required to wear a cloth covering over their mouths and noses in public. On April 27, Gov. Greg Abbott said local officials cannot impose penalties on residents who violate rules about wearing masks in public.

"We strongly recommend that everyone wear a mask," Abbott said at a news conference where he announced plans for reopening the state's economy. "However, it's not a mandate. And we make clear that no jurisdiction can impose any type of penalty or fine for anyone not wearing a mask."

"Everyone should be encouraged, but by my executive order, it supersedes local orders with regard to any type of fine or penalty for anyone not wearing a mask," he added.

According to screenshots of the Facebook post that have been shared widely online, it says: "No more masks. Any business that tells me to put on a mask (Whole Foods on Lomo Alto) in Dallas will get told to kiss my Corona a-- and will lose my business forever. It’s time to stop this BULLS---. Do I have to show the lame security guard outside of a ghetto store my CV19 test results? With Hornady hollow points. Pricey ammo, but worth it in this situation. They have reached the limit. I have more power than they do.....they just don’t know it yet."

Texas has had more than 41,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with at least 1,133 deaths, according to state health data.