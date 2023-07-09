Create your free profile or log in to save this article

The prize goes up to an estimated $650 million and the wait for a winner goes on as there were no PowerBall jackpot winners in Saturday’s draw.

The cash option for Monday's draw will be an estimated $328.3 million, Powerball said in a news release, adding that it “ranks as the ninth largest Powerball jackpot on record,” and the second largest this year.

Saturday’s winning numbers were 7, 23, 24, 32, 43 and the Powerball was 18.

Three tickets, sold in California, Illinois and Colorado, matched the first five numbers for a prize of $1 million each, Powerball said.

The jackpot was last hit in April when a ticket in Ohio matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win a prize worth $252.6 million.

A player in Washington also won $754.6 million in February and the following month a player scooped $162.6 million.

But the world record win was recorded in November when one lucky winner, later revealed to be Edwin Castro, hit a $2.04 billion jackpot.

After his name was made public in February, Castro said in a statement that he was “shocked and ecstatic” to have won the jackpot. The statement gave no hint how he’ll spend it.

He chose the lump-sum payment, which amounts to $997.6 million, state lottery Deputy Director and spokesperson Carolyn Becker said at the time. Most take that option, she said.

His winning ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, about 15 miles outside downtown Los Angeles.

The owner of the gas station and convenience store, Joseph Chahayed, was also presented with a $1 million check for selling the ticket.

At the time, the 74-year-old said he came to the U.S. from Syria with his wife and two children and has already experienced the American dream.

“My kids are successful and healthy,” he said, adding that he was going to share the money with his children and grandchildren.

“Some need money to go to school. Some need to expand their businesses,” he said.