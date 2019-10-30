Breaking News Emails
A new, wind-driven wildfire northeast of Los Angeles forced an evacuation of the nearby Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and residential neighborhoods in the area early Wednesday morning, officials said.
At least 150 firefighters were battling the blaze called the Easy fire in Simi Valley, about 50 miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles, a Ventura County dispatcher said. Winds of about 30 mph were driving the flames.
"It's getting close up to the Reagan Library so we're conducting an evacuation," Simi Valley police Cmdr. Adam Darough told NBC News.
The blaze was first reported at about 6 a.m. local time, and by 7:50 a.m. it had charred at least 200 acres, officials said.
Just 30 minutes later, Ventura County fire officials tweeted that the fire had grown to 407 acres and was spreading.
The library sits in the middle of a mandatory evacuation area in southeastern Ventura County that includes residential neighborhoods.
Classes were cancelled at nearby Moorpark College and at all public schools in Moorpark and Simi Valley.
The area's highways, State Routes 23 and 118, were largely closed due to the fires.
