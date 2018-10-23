Second police officer dies after South Carolina ambush attack

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

FLORENCE, S.C. — A second South Carolina police officer has died in connection with what's been described as an ambush attack that also wounded five others.

Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone said Deputy Farrah B. Turner died Monday from injuries related to the attack.

Boone said in a statement that Turner "was the ultimate professional, excelling at everything she did. She dedicated her life to serving the victims of the worst crimes imaginable."

Authorities say Turner was among seven law enforcement officers shot by 74-year-old Frederick Hopkins, a decorated Vietnam War who opened fire without warning when officers arrived at his home Oct. 3 to speak with his son about a sex assault investigation.

Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway also was killed.

Hopkins was previously charged with murder and six counts of attempted murder.