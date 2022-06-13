Seventh Haitian delegate in Florida for Special Olympics reported missing

A seventh member of Haiti’s delegation to the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Florida has gone missing, four days after the first six delegates vanished, officials said.

Louis Jacques Wilguens, 25, was last seen getting off a bus at Disney's All-Star Sports Resort in Lake Buena Vista, near Orlando, on Saturday around 4:30 p.m., the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said.

He was scheduled to fly back to Haiti on Sunday in the early morning, but hasn’t been seen since getting off the bus, the sheriff’s office said.

Wilguens was last seen wearing red sandals, blue jeans, and a white Special Olympics Shirt with "Haiti" written on it, according to officials.

Individuals who make contact with Wilguens should “check his well-being,” the sheriff's office warned.

Six Haitian delegates disappeared from the games' venue in Kissimmee, part of Disney World’s property near Orlando, on Tuesday, though no foul play was suspected, The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said at the time.

“All of them turned in their room keys, and left behind their personal bags and belongings,” a missing persons bulletin for the group said.

The six were last seen at the games’ venue about 2:30 p.m. on June 6, the sheriff’s office said. Organizers of the games said giving the six missing persons status could hasten their safe return.

Sheriff’s officials said all six were scheduled to participate in the games’ soccer competition. Organizers said one is an athlete and the five others are part of Haiti’s delegation to the games.

Organizers said the athlete has an intellectual disability.

Sheriff’s officials named the missing as Antione Joseph Mithon, 32; Nicholson Fontilus, 20; Peter Mianovich Berlus, 19; Anderson Petit-Frere, 18; Steevenson Jacquet, 24; and Oriol Jean, 18.

“The reason for their departure from the Games is currently unknown,” organizers said in their statement. “The well-being of these delegates is our foremost concern.”

The 2022 Special Olympics USA Games lasted from June 5 to 12.