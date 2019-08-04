Breaking News Emails
The sister of a man who opened fire at a Dayton, Ohio, bar early Sunday morning is among the nine people killed in the attack.
The shooter who attacked a crowd of people outside Ned Peppers Bar has been identified as Connor Betts, a 24-year-old white male who lived in Dayton, Ohio officials said at a press conference Sunday afternoon. His sister, Megan, was among the nine victims in the shooting while another 27 were injured.
Betts allegedly wore body armor and carried ammunition magazines when he attacked the bar. Police were nearby and were able to stop the shooter, who is dead, within about a minute, according to authorities.
Authorities released a full list of those were killed Sunday morning on their website:
- Lois L. Oglesby, black female, 27
- Megan K. Betts, white female, 22
- Saeed Saleh, black male, 38
- Derrick R. Fudge, black male, 57
- Logan M. Turner, white male, 30
- Nicholas P. Cumer white male, 25
- Thomas J. McNichols, black male, 25
- Beatrice N. Warren-Curtis, black female, 36
- Monica E. Brickhouse, black female 39
Dayton police did not release information on a possible motive. Police Chief Richard S. Biehl said that police on patrol in the area were able to take down the shooter within about 30 seconds of the first few shots.
The shooter was wearing a bulletproof vest and hearing protection with 100-round capacity magazines, according to Biehl. The police chief said the suspect had two guns, using one during the attack and leaving the other one in his vehicle. One was ordered online from Texas. Police said there was nothing in his history that would have prevented him from legally obtaining firearms.
Megan Betts and her brother arrived at the downtown area in the same vehicle, but separated at some point in the night, according to police. The first victim was shot in an alley where the vehicle was parked, then the shooter began to make his way onto the main street toward Ned Peppers Bar.
"She was not the first victim," Biehl said of Megan Betts. "But she was one of the initial victims."
"Right as he came out of the alleyway, she and another male who was a companion of the suspect was shot and wounded," Biehl continued about Megan Betts. "So they were victims initially after the first person was shot."
Authorities showed surveillance video at a press conference Sunday afternoon that showed Dayton Police officers taking the gunman down as he attempted to enter Ned Peppers Bar.
"Had this individual made it through the doorway of Ned Peppers with that level of weaponry, there would have been catastrophic level of injury and loss of life," Biehl said.