For the sixth time this year, human remains were found at Lake Mead

More human remains were found at Lake Mead National Recreation Area, marking the sixth discovery this year at the nation's largest reservoir, a spokesperson for the federal park said Thursday.

The skeletal remains were found in Callville Bay, an area roughly 30 miles east of Las Vegas, after a diver located what appeared to be a human bone on Oct. 17, the spokesperson said in an email.

A National Park Service dive team carried out a full search the following day and confirmed a finding of skeletal remains, the spokesperson said.

Foul play isn't suspected, the spokesperson said. The park service contacted the Clark County coroner's office to confirm the person's identity.

A spokesman for Clark County did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Earlier discoveries were on May 1, May 7, July 25, Aug. 6 and Aug. 15.

One set of remains was linked to a fatal drowning in 2002. Another person found in a barrel appears to have died from a gunshot wound.

The causes and manners of death for the other remains have not been determined.

The first set of remains were found in what a witness described as a 50-gallon drum in Hemenway Harbor, about 30 miles south of Callville Bay. The person, who has not been identified, appeared to have been fatally shot decades ago, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has said.

The department did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

The May 7 remains, which were also found at Callville Bay, were identified in August as Thomas Erndt, 42. Erndt was reported to have drowned on Aug. 2, 2002, Clark County Coroner Melanie Rouse has said.

In August, a spokesman for the coroner's office said authorities were looking into whether the remains found in the Boulder Beach area on Aug. 6 and July 25 were from the same person.

The spokesman didn't immediately respond to a request for comment and the status of that investigation remained clear.

The remains found Aug. 16 have not been identified.

The National Park Service has not responded to requests for comment on what may be behind the grim discoveries.

The remains have been found amid a worsening drought and record-low water levels. According to the park service, as of Thursday only one of its boat ramps remained open.

In addition to being the country's largest reservoir, responsible for providing water to 40 million people, Lake Mead is one of the busiest national parks in the country, drawing 7.6 million visitors last year.