Son of billionaire Ron Burkle dead at age 26

The son of California billionaire Ron Burkle was found dead at his Beverly Hills home, according to a Tuesday statement from the Los Angeles County coroner.
Andrew Burkle, 26, was found unresponsive Monday and declared dead at the scene at about 7:30 p.m. local time, the coroner's office said. The Burkle family confirmed the news and asked for the public to respect their privacy in a statement Tuesday.
"Andrew was known as a young man full of life and entrepreneurial energy," the family said. "Everyone he met commented on his humble demeanor and strong work ethic."
The Los Angeles County coroner's office did not release a cause of death.
Andrew Burkle is listed as an associate producer for a 2019 comedy titled "Airplane Mode," according to IMDB. He was a producer at "In Good Company Films" alongside his business partner Andrew Alter.
"Andrew Burkle was an amazing human being who made everyone he ever met feel special, no matter who they were, where they came from or what they believed in," Alter said. "I’m thankful to have had someone this special as both a friend and a partner."
The 26-year-old is survived by his father Ron Burkle, mother Janet Duitson, and siblings and John Burkle and Carrie Harr.
His father Ron Burkle, a co-owner of the Pittsburgh Penguins hockey team, formed investment firm Yucaipa in 1986 and invests in private companies that support the food trade, according to Forbes. He's also invested in tech companies such as Airbnb and Uber.
Penguins co-owner Mario Lemieux described Andrew Burkle as "a bright, creative, energetic young man with a dynamic future ahead of him."
“Everyone in our organization knows that he was such a big part of his Dad's life, and one of the many things they shared together was their love of Penguins hockey," Lemieux said in a statement Tuesday.