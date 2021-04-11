Stranded Utah climbers guided to safety with searchlights

A volunteer search and rescue team saved two hikers stranded in a Utah canyon on Friday night by guiding them down the mountain with powerful search lights.

The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team received a call on Friday that two climbers were stranded in Little Cottonwood Canyon, the team said in a statement posted on social media.

A rescue team with the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Search and Rescue shine a high-powered light to help climbers descend safely in Little Cottonwood Canyon, Utah, on April 9, 2021. Salt Lake County Sheriff's Search and Rescue via Facebook

The hikers began their climb at the canyon about 15 miles southeast of Salt Lake City at around 4 p.m.

“They completed the 5-pitch route late in the evening and didn’t know the decent route or have adequate light to be able to find the rappel stations to get back off the route in the dark,” the search and rescue team said.

Volunteer rescuers familiar with the route, known as the School Room, went to its base and shined high-powered lights on the rappel stations the stranded climbers, providing them a descent path.

The climbers made it off the mountain around 2 a.m. with no injuries, the team said.