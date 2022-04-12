A shooting on a New York City subway during the rush hour commute Tuesday morning comes amid a rise in violent crime that threatens the "return to normal" messaging being touted by officials.

A man in a gas mask opened fire on an N train just before it entered the 36th Street station in south Brooklyn, shooting at least 10 people. The shocking attack comes after a wave of high-profile subway attacks, challenging the reopening rhetoric of city, state and federal leaders as pandemic restrictions begin to lift.

The "disrupting" of people's lives has to stop, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a press conference following the shooting.

"I'm committing the full resources of our state to fight this surge of crime, this insanity that is seizing our city because we want to get back to normal," Hochul said. "It has been a long, hard two years, that's what we crave — that sense of stability and normalcy."

New York City Mayor Eric Adams addressed the public in a video statement Tuesday, working remotely following a positive Covid-19 test.

"We will not allow New Yorkers to be terrorized, even by a single individual," Adams said.

Fear and 'tension in the air' over subway commutes

Kondrad Aderer was in the station lobby when a bleeding man came up the stairs from the platform to alert him that people were hurt. He later tweeted, "It's just hitting me how I was on that subway line with my kids" at 8:10 a.m.

In an interview with MSNBC, Aderer said that he rushed out of the station just as first responders were arriving at the scene.

"It's shocking. You think of this neighborhood being out of the way," Aderer said. "And I didn't know anything about this other than learning bits and pieces as I've been talking to reporters basically. So to find out this was some kind of mass shooting event ... just feels like a real shock."

Alani Frace, 23, commutes into midtown Manhattan four days a week from Bushwick, Brooklyn. A student who also works part-time, Frace says she doesn't have the option to work from home but intends to remain cautious.

"There's definitely some tension in the air," Frace said. "I think it's moreso anger at the trains and fear... so many people depend on [the trains], it's a little hard to have a new commute."

Adams pushes safety plans as crime undermines 'return to normal' message

Both public officials and corporations have attempted to push workers back into offices, with President Joe Biden himself calling for a return to offices in his State of the Union address this year.

"It's time for America to get back to work and fill our great downtowns again with people," Biden said. "People working from home can feel safe and begin to return to their offices."

New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in Brooklyn, N.Y., on April 12, 2022. John Minchillo / AP

Adams has similarly urged a return-to-normal approach, lifting vaccine and mask mandates throughout New York City after two years of pandemic living has changed behaviors. During a press conference in February, Adams urged CEOs to end remote work policies and bring people into the city to help stimulate the economy.

"New Yorkers did their job: vaccinated, boosters, taking testing," Adams said at the time. "Now I need them to do one more job — go back to their job."

But a spate of high-profile subway crimes in New York City has complicated the effort to get people back on crowded public transportation and into the workplace.

The death of Michelle Go, an Asian American woman killed when she was shoved onto subway tracks in January, left many city residents in shock. Then, at least six people were stabbed in a series of attacks that occurred in the subway system over a single weekend in February.

Just days later came headlines of a hammer attack, where a man viciously beat a woman at a Queens subway station.

The New York City transit system is a lifeline that allows residents and visitors alike to travel across the five boroughs every day. The Metropolitan Transit Authority recorded an average of 5.5 million daily riders in 2019, before the pandemic forced millions to stay at home.

Last week, the MTA recorded that ridership ranged between 56 percent and 68 percent of pre-pandemic levels. Tuesday was the busiest day that week, with an estimated 3,366,513 riders taking the train.

Transit crimes in January increased 75.2 percent compared to January 2021, according to city data. Reports of knives on city transit have increased 139 percent since 2019, police said in March.

Members of the New York Police Department and emergency vehicles crowd the streets after a rush-hour shooting at a subway station in Brooklyn, N.Y., on April 12, 2022. Angela Weiss / AFP - Getty Images

In his first 100 days in office, Adams released a series of policing initiatives to reduce both violent crimes and what police call "quality of life" crimes.

The mayor released a subway safety plan, which focused on the homeless population, and launched the NYPD's "Neighborhood Safety Teams" to focus on gun violence.

The city implemented a series of initiatives following a surge of crime in the 1990s that were deeply criticized, including a "stop and frisk" policy deemed unconstitutional by a federal judge in 2013 and a plainclothes anti-crime unit that was disbanded in 2020.

Former NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton called it a tough situation for Adams, Hochul and the newly appointed NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell to "reduce fear, reduce crime and disorder."

"In a few months the mess is theirs, it's not going to be the previous administration's," Bratton told MSNBC. "And so they've got their work cut out for them."

In response to critics who worried a crackdown on crime would revert to a policing system that targets people of color, Adams — himself a former NYPD officer — insisted last month he would balance police reform with safety.

"The city is not also going backwards in crime," Adams said. "That is the key here is the balance of justice and safety. I say that over and over again but only people hear the safety part about it, but it's justice also."