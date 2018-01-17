Suspect in Blaze Bernstein murder returned to scene of crime, prosecutors say

The suspect accused of killing Ivy League student Blaze Bernstein returned to the park where the 19-year-old's body was found, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

Samuel Woodward, 20, was under surveillance in the days after Bernstein, who was home in California on break from University of Pennsylvania, was reported missing on Jan. 3, Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas said during a press conference.

While he was under surveillance, Woodward was seen cleaning out his vehicle and later returning to the crime scene, Rackauckas said. Woodward also had abrasions and cuts on his hands when he was taken into custody.

Rackauckas added that prosecutors had "absolutely not" ruled out the possibility that Bernstein's death was the result of a hate crime but gave no indication that was the case.

A day earlier, Bernstein's parents, Jeanne and Gideon Bernstein, said in a statement that their son had "nothing to hide" and that they "stood in solidarity" with their "son and the LGBTQ community."

"There is still much discovery to be done and if it is determined that this was a hate crime, we will cry not only for our son, but for LGBTQ people everywhere that live in fear or who have been victims of [a] hate crime," the statement read.

Orange County Sheriff's Department announced that it had found Bernstein's body on Jan. 10 during a search of Borrego Park in Southern California.

Woodward, of Newport Beach, Calif., was later arrested as a suspect in the murder.

During Wednesday's press conference, Rackauckas confirmed that Woodward had been charged with one count of felony murder with a sentence enhancement for using a knife.

He declined to elaborate on Woodward's motive or if the 20-year-old had confessed. He said the two went to the same high school in California, but had not been friends at the time. Rackauckas did not say how recently they had been in touch.

Although Rackauckas would not elaborate on the motive, The Orange County Register reported on Tuesday that a search warrant affidavit described Woodward as saying Bernstein had kissed him on the lips after Woodward picked Bernstein up on the night of Jan. 2. Investigators said that Woodward recalled the moment, clenching his jaw and fists, saying he wanted Bernstein to "get off him."

Woodward told investigators he pushed Bernstein away and wanted to call him a "f----t," The Orange County Register reported of the 16-page affidavit.

The affidavit has since been sealed and NBC News has not been able to verify the reports.

Woodward is being held in Orange County jail in lieu of a $2 million bail, according to The Orange County Register.