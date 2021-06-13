A police chase across New York state ended Sunday with a suspect driving a stolen ambulance into a bay on Lake Ontario, authorities said.

Police did not publicly identify the suspect nor said what charges the person may face.

New York State Police said in a statement that officers tried to stop the driver on an interstate in central New York shortly before 11 a.m., but the driver refused to comply.

Authorities tried to stop the suspect again on a different interstate, but the person continued driving, and authorities ended the pursuit. NBC affiliate WSTM in Syracuse reported the chase was stopped for public safety reasons.

The news station reported that two attempts to use spike strips failed.

Authorities later found the ambulance after it was driven into Irondequoit Bay, near the city of Rochester. The pursuit began in Utica, roughly two hours east.

The driver swam to a private vessel but was later taken into custody, police said.

"In my fifteen years, I’ve never heard of anything quite of this nature," Utica Police Department Sgt. Michael Curley told WSTM.

Video from WHEC, an NBC affiliate in Rochester, showed crews hoisting the vehicle out of the bay around 5 p.m. The station reported that divers helped retrieve the ambulance from roughly 30 feet of water.