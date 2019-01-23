Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Jan. 23, 2019, 7:57 PM GMT / Updated Jan. 23, 2019, 8:05 PM GMT By Doha Madani

A suspected gunman was in custody Wednesday after several people were shot at a SunTrust bank location in Sebring, Florida, according to police and local officials.

The Highlands County Sheriff's office said a SWAT team stormed the bank after negotiations failed and the suspect "eventually surrendered." It was not immediately known how many victims were inside the bank or the severity of their injuries.

"I know there have been multiple people shot. These are civilians injuries and I’m not going into any more into that,” Highlands County Commissioner Don Elwell told NBC News.

Police investigate a possible robbery at SunTrust Bank in Sebring, Florida on Jan. 23, 2019. Highland News-Sun

Sebring Police released a statement on Facebook advising people of an "ongoing law enforcement incident."

"US 27 is shut down in both directions from Golfview to Drive to Lakeview Drive due to an ongoing law enforcement incident," the post said. "Co-workers and family members of anyone who was at the SunTrust branch during today's incident should go to Inn on the Lakes."

A spokeswoman for SunTrust said in a statement that the bank is working with law enforcement.

"We are working closely with officials and seeking to take care of everyone involved," the statement said. "We will provide more information as soon as we can."

Sebring is located in central Florida, about two hours south of Orlando.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.