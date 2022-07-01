Teen attacked by shark in Florida suffers serious injuries

A teenager was attacked by a 9-foot shark Thursday in Florida and is suffering serious injuries, authorities said.

The teen was scalloping in 5-foot deep water at Keaton Beach on the west coast of the state when the shark attacked, according to a statement from the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office.

"A family member reportedly jumped in the water and beat the shark until the juvenile was free," the statement said.

Authorities don't know what kind of shark attacked the teen, but believe it was about 9 feet long.

The teen was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries, the sheriff's office said.

The office reminded swimmers and scallopers "to be alert, vigilant, and practice shark safety."

"Never swim alone, do not enter the water near fishermen, avoid areas such as sandbars (where sharks like to congregate), do not swim near large schools of fish, and avoid erratic movements while in the water," it said in the statement.