By Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Tennessee rapper has been sentenced in Arkansas to five years in prison on a federal weapons charge that came after he was arrested with a gun a week before a shooting at an unrelated event at a Little Rock nightclub where he was performing.

Ricky Hampton, also known as Finese2Tymes, was arrested in Alabama early Sunday July 7, 2017, a day after a shooting at one of his concerts in Little Rock, Ark. according to the U.S. Marshal Service. Jefferson County Sheriff / via AP

Ricky Hampton, who performs under the name Finese2Tymes, was sentenced Thursday in Little Rock.

Hampton, who has a prior felony conviction, initially pleaded guilty in March to possessing a gun at a Forrest City nightclub in eastern Arkansas. He sought to withdraw his guilty plea in October, but withdrew the request two weeks later.

Hampton was performing at the Power Ultra Lounge in Little Rock last year when a shooting began. More than two dozen people were injured, but no one died.