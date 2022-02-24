Texas man admits to hate crimes against Asian family he blamed for pandemic

A west Texas man pleaded guilty Wednesday to three federal hate-crime charges stemming from a knife attack against an Asian family early in the pandemic.

Jose Gomez III, a 21-year-old resident of Midland, admitted his guilt to a March 14, 2020 slashing of a customer, his 6-year-old child and a Sam's Club employee.

Gomez confronted a Burmese family, believing they were Chinese and "from the country who started spreading that disease around,” according to a statement from federal prosecutors.

The defendant grabbed a serrated steak knife in the store, bent the blade around his knuckles, with the sharp-edge facing out so he could slash and punch in one motion, prosecutors said.

After punching the father and cutting his face, Gomez then saw the victim's two children, 6 and 2, seated in the front basket of a shopping cart, authorities said. Gomez slashed open the older child's face and came "millimeters from" the son's eye, the government said.

A white Sam Club's employee suffered several cuts coming to the family's defense, officials said, as Gomez yelled, "Get out of America!"

“An Asian family was shopping when the defendant brutally attacked them because of their race and because he blamed them for the Covid-19 pandemic,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said in a statement. “Racially motivated hate crimes targeting the Asian American community are on the rise and have no place in our society today. "

Gomez's defense lawyer declined comment on Thursday.

The defendants is still facing state charges for the attack.

Anti-Asian hate crimes have been spiraling since the Covid-19 pandemic took hold of everyday American life two years ago and given rise to racist rhetoric.

“No one should be afraid to go shopping or feel like they could be targeted by an act of violence based on their race, ethnicity, religion, disability, sexual orientation, gender or gender identity, country of national origin, or immigration status,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey Downey, who runs the bureau's El Paso operation.